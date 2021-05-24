War in Ukraine: Street in Bucha found strewn with dead bodies

Journalists entering a Ukrainian town which saw fierce fighting with Russian forces have found dead bodies of men in civilian clothes strewn on a street.

An AFP news agency reporter in Bucha, near Kyiv, counted at least 20 bodies. At least one man had his hands tied.

Ukrainian forces regained control of the town this week and photos show widespread devastation.

BBC journalists in another part of Ukraine found the bodies of two civilians killed by Russian forces.

Ukraine says Russian forces have made a “rapid retreat” from around Kyiv, with one official saying the whole region around the capital has been retaken since the invasion began on 24 February.

The invasion has seen thousands killed in ferocious fighting and has made refugees of at least four million Ukrainians. Western states have responded with tough sanctions against Russia and military supplies for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to justify his attack by arguing that Ukraine, a former Soviet state with Nato and EU ambitions, was a constant threat and Russia could not feel “safe, develop and exist”.

In Bucha, where a photographer for Reuters news agency also recorded dead bodies, holes gaped from apartment blocks hit by shelling and crushed cars littered the streets.

Sixteen of the 20 bodies seen by AFP lay either on the pavement or by the verge. Three were sprawled in the middle of the road, and another lay on his side in the courtyard of a destroyed house.

An open Ukrainian passport lay on the ground next to the person who had his hands tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Two other people had white cloth tied around their upper arms.