War in Ukraine: BBC suspends its journalists' work in Russia

The BBC is temporarily suspending its journalists’ work in Russia, in response to a new law which threatens to jail anyone Russia deems to have spread “fake” news on the armed forces.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the legislation “appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism”.

The Kremlin objects to the conflict being called a war, instead calling it a “special military operation”.

BBC News in Russian will still be produced from outside the country.

Access to BBC websites had already been restricted in Russia.

News outlets Deutsche Welle, Meduza and Radio Liberty have also had their services limited, Russia’s state-owned news agency RIA said.