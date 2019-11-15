World
Wall Street banking on a COVID-19 vaccine before US election
June 20, 2020 4:17 pm
While scientists, including the US's top virus expert Anthony Fauci, have set their eyes on a vaccine by early 2021 at the earliest, sell-side research analysts on Wall Street have been bringing in experts to weigh in on the possibility of a shorter timeline - before the November 3 election. [Source: Aljazeera]
That date is increasingly important as Democratic challenger Joe Biden gains steam, with more Americans scrutinizing the Trump administration’s handling of both the pandemic and the nation’s divisive racial inequities.
