Wall Street banking on a COVID-19 vaccine before US election

Wall Street predicts the White House will push through approval of one or maybe even two COVID-19 vaccines to help bolster Donald Trump’s chances before the U.S. presidential election.

While scientists, including the nation’s top virus expert Anthony Fauci, have set their eyes on a vaccine by early 2021 at the earliest, sell-side research analysts have been bringing in experts to weigh in on the possibility of a shorter timeline – ahead of the Nov. 3 vote.

That date is increasingly important as Democratic challenger Joe Biden gains steam, with more Americans scrutinizing the Trump administration’s handling of both the pandemic and the nation’s divisive racial inequities.