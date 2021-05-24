Wales awaits Christmas COVID rules decision

Wales is waiting to find out if ministers in Cardiff will reimpose tougher restrictions on businesses and social contact.

The Welsh government cabinet met twice on Thursday to decide how to tackle the new Omicron variant, amid alarm at its growing spread in the UK.

It is not clear whether they will issue advice, impose new legal restrictions, or do both.

The number of Omicron cases in Wales rose by 33 to 95 on Friday.

But a “rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected”, according to Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales.

There will be a press conference, led by Mark Drakeford, on Friday, but more details may be released on Thursday night.

Wales’ most senior doctor, chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton, advised the public to “prioritise” who they see at Christmas.

He said the Welsh NHS has been asked to consider cancelling some types of care, which could include planned surgery.

It comes as overall UK cases have hit a record for the second day running.

First Minister Mark Drakeford predicted Omicron will hit Wales “very quickly and very steeply” in January.

He said a number of services – from the NHS to bin collections – could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.