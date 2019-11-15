Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passes away

Composer Wajid Khan died in Mumbai at the age of 42.

The news was shared by singer Sonu Nigam, who wrote in an Instagram post, “My brother Wajid left us.”

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died of suspected Covid-19 complications at the age of 42.

The composer was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and was reportedly on ventilator.

Wajid, who along with his brother Sajid Khan produced music for many Bollywood hits including Dabangg, Wanted and Jai Ho, had been suffering from kidney problem for the past few years.

Wajid had been ailing for some time, as per reports.

Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 31, 2020

Sajid-Wajid started their career by composing music for Salman Khan and Kajol-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

They have composed music for a number of Bollywood films such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger.