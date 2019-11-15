Home

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passes away

Hindustan Times
June 1, 2020 10:06 am
Wajid Khan [Source: Filmy One]

Composer Wajid Khan died in Mumbai at the age of 42.

The news was shared by singer Sonu Nigam, who wrote in an Instagram post, “My brother Wajid left us.”

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died of suspected Covid-19 complications at the age of 42.

The composer was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and was reportedly on ventilator.

Wajid, who along with his brother Sajid Khan produced music for many Bollywood hits including Dabangg, Wanted and Jai Ho, had been suffering from kidney problem for the past few years.

Wajid had been ailing for some time, as per reports.

Sajid-Wajid started their career by composing music for Salman Khan and Kajol-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

They have composed music for a number of Bollywood films such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger.

