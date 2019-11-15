Vote buying and cross-border registrations mar Solomons election - ANU

Vote buying and cross-border registrations marred a mostly peaceful and democratic election in Solomon Islands last year.

That’s according to a recently released report from the Australian National University.

The 2019 election was an important one for the country because it was the first under its new electoral act introduced in 2018.

It was also the first since the mid-2017 departure of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands.

For the report, locally-led research teams spent three weeks in 15 constituencies observing the electoral process and interviewing almost 5000 people.

It concluded that the election was, for the most part, conducted in a peaceful manner and that expectations of a free and fair election were generally met.

However, some observers witnessed election candidates handing out benefits such as cash and material goods on the eve of the election – known locally as the ‘Devil’s Night’.

The head of the ANU observer team, James Batley, said most of the voters interviewed were clear about expecting direct benefits from their elected representatives.