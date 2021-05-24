Home

World

Volodymyr Zelensky to address UK MPs in Commons

| @BBCWorld
March 9, 2022 7:00 am
The Ukrainian president (From right) pictured here with Boris Johnson

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to British politicians in the House of Commons via live video link a while ago.

He tells MPs he is “addressing them as a citizen and as a president of a big country, with a dream.

He compares Ukraine’s fight against Russia to the British war effort against Nazi Germany in World War Two.



He told British Politicians “You didn’t want to lose your country when Nazis wanted to take her, “And you had to fight for Britain.

He says his people have shown a “heroic” effort against Russian forces.

Zelensky adds shelling didn’t break them.

The Ukrainian President says sanctions are welcome but it is not enough and says there needs to be a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

He says that the decision by the ICC to investigate Russia for war crimes gave them hope that there will be consequences. But Zelensky says it is not enough.

He says that more than 15 children have died in the war, and these are “lives of children that could have lived”.

 

