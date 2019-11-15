Volkswagen made a racist ad. Here's why no one got fired

Volkswagen has blamed a “lack of sensitivity and procedural errors” for failing to prevent the creation and publication of a racist video.

The German company is resisting calls to fire those responsible, having apologized last month for the ad promoting its new Golf 8 and removed it from its official Instagram page.

The world’s largest carmaker told reporters that an internal investigation, which included interviews with employees and analysis of hundreds of documents, revealed “no indications of racist intentions in production or approval of the clip.”

The video was repeatedly posted to social media accounts belonging to the company and its executives in March and May.

It showed an outsized white hand pushing a black man away from a parked Golf, before flicking him into a restaurant called Petit Colon, which translates from French as the Little Colonist or Little Settler.

Company’s chief marketing officer, took responsibility for the ad, but won’t be losing his job.

He said the intent was to create five short videos that revolved around couples who are in love and tricks they might play on each other.

The clip in question sought to recreate a motif that Volkswagen says is popular among Instagram and TikTok users — the large hand.