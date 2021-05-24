Volcano on Canary Island La Palma erupts, spewing ash and lava into national park

A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, has erupted, spewing fountains of lava and ash.

It sits in the Cumbre Vieja national park, and had been stable since 1971.

The island had been on alert for a possible eruption for the past week – with nearby residents being advised to evacuate.

Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres told TVE that no injuries had been reported so far.