Volcano eruption causes thousands to evacuate

One News
December 1, 2020 7:15 am

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted yesterday.

It sent a column of ash as high as 4000 metres into the sky and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

Nearly 2800 people from at least 28 villages were evacuated from the slopes of Mount Ili Lewotolok, which is located on Lembata island of East Nusa Tenggara province, as the volcano began erupting, said Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the eruption.

