Vladimir Putin says the West has 'ignored' Russia's key concerns over Ukraine

CNN
February 2, 2022 6:26 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian government is studying the responses from the United States and NATO to Russia’s security concerns.

Putin says his country’s main concerns “had been ignored.”

Putin has so far remained tight-lipped on tensions on the Ukrainian border, making scant public remarks about the crisis.

But speaking after a five-hour meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Russia President said: it is already clear that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored.

Putin adds that Russia had not seen “adequate consideration of their three key demands regarding NATO expansion, the renunciation of the deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and the return of NATO’s military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO founding act was signed.

