Vladimir Putin 'pledges support' for President Lukashenko

BBC
August 16, 2020 4:14 pm
Protesters chant anti-government slogans in a show of defiance[Source: BBC]

The Belarusian President says Russia has agreed to offer security assistance in the case of external military threats.

He also voiced concerns over Nato military exercises taking place in neighbouring Poland and Lithuania.

The news comes as the embattled president faces mass protests over the disputed 9 August election.

Thousands gathered outside state television on Saturday, demanding full coverage of the demonstrations.

The unrest erupted after the President claimed a landslide victory in last week’s election, the result of which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

