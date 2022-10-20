World

Visitors among at least eight killed in blasts at Insein jail

October 20, 2022 7:20 am

[Source: BBC]

At least eight people have been killed in explosions at Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison in Yangon.

Locals told BBC Burmese two parcel bombs went off at the entrance to the jail on Wednesday morning, killing three prison staff and five visitors.

Insein prison is the country’s largest jail housing about 10,000 prisoners, many of whom are political prisoners.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Eighteen other people were injured, officials confirmed.

The authorities said the bombs had gone off in the prison’s post room. Another bomb – which did not detonate – was later found there wrapped in a plastic bag.

All five of the visitors who were killed were women and relatives of prisoners, the authorities confirmed.

 

