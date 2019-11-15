Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will be fighting the virus until at least the middle of next year as cases there surged past a million.

On Friday France recorded more than 40,000 new cases and 298 deaths. Other nations including Russia, Poland, Italy and Switzerland also saw new highs.

The World Health Organization said the spike in European cases was a critical moment in the fight against the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

It called for quick action to prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

Daily infections in Europe have more than doubled in the past 10 days.

The continent has now seen a total of 7.8m cases and about 247,000 deaths.