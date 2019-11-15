Virus fears spark xenophobia in China

The African community in Guangzhou is on edge after widespread accounts were shared on social media of people being left homeless this week.

This is as China’s warnings against imported coronavirus cases, they say, stokes anti-foreigner sentiment.

In the southern Chinese city, Africans have reported being evicted from their homes by landlords and turned away from hotels, despite many claiming to have no recent travel history or known contact with Covid-19 patients.

CNN interviewed more than two dozen Africans living in Guangzhou many of whom told of the same experiences: being left without a home, being subject to random testing for Covid-19, and being quarantined for 14 days in their homes, despite having no symptoms or contact with known patients.

Health authorities in Guangdong ​province and the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.