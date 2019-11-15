Home

Virus creates world's longest passenger flight

CNN
March 18, 2020 6:19 am

The aviation industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with travelers across the world dealing with canceled flights and travel bans as they scramble to get home.
But one unlikely aviation side effect is the creation of a new world aviation record.
On March 14, French airline Air Tahiti Nui flew the longest ever scheduled passenger flight by distance — transiting 9,765 miles across the world from Papeete, in Tahiti, French Polynesia, to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.
This one off milestone was a direct consequence of the coronavirus-induced US travel restrictions.

