Virgin Australia to fly again with new US owner Bain Capital

Virgin Australia has been bought by US private equity group Bain Capital after falling into administration due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The airline was struggling with long-term debt of A$5bn (£2.55bn; $3.17bn) even before the pandemic struck.

Australia’s second-biggest carrier had unsuccessfully asked for government loans before its collapse in April.

Article continues after advertisement

Virgin Australia is currently owned by a number of major shareholders including Sir Richard Branson.

Administrators for the airline, Deloitte, said on Friday that Bain would become the new owners, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of August.

A statement said Bain supports the airline’s current management team and its turnaround plan for the business. It has also committed to retain thousands of jobs.