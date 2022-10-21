Viral cattle disease sends rumours flying in India

Cows infected with lumpy skin disease in the western state of Rajasthan. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Misinformation about a viral disease that infects cattle is spreading on social media in India.

Lumpy skin disease has already infected over 2.4 million animals and has led to over 110,000 cattle deaths in India, according to latest data from the government.

India is the world’s largest milk producer and has the world’s largest cattle population, but the infection is threatening the livelihoods of farmers in the country. Meanwhile, misinformation has made some people wary of consuming milk. We debunk three false claims about the disease.

Many viral social media posts falsely claim that milk has become unsafe for human consumption due to the spread of lumpy skin disease, and that drinking milk from an infected animal will lead to the development of a skin disease in humans as well. The posts are often accompanied by images of visibly diseased human bodies covered in lesions, meant to create fear.

Dairy farmers are suffering due to false claim. “I noticed this claim on social media and even heard that some people who believe it are throwing away milk,” says Manav Vyas, a dairy farmer and the manager of a cattle shelter in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. “Dairy farmers who are already under economic stress after losing cattle to lumpy skin disease are now facing the added burden of stigma from people who refuse to buy milk.”

Searches for “can we drink milk of lumpy skin disease cow” grew by more than 5,000% in the past 30 days according to data from Google Trends.

In reality, lumpy skin disease is not a zoonotic disease – which means it is not naturally transmissible from animals to humans. In a 2017 report, the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) confirmed that lumpy skin disease does not affect humans.

This has also been confirmed by the Indian government’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). “Till date there is no evidence of any animal-to-human transmission,” Dr KP Singh, Joint Director of the IVRI told the BBC. “However, a suckling calf can get the infection from the milk of an infected cow.”

As for the images of human bodies covered in lesions that usually accompany the false posts, the disease can be accurately identified by collecting samples and sending them to a diagnostic laboratory, according to Dr Singh. “We cannot pinpoint the disease on the basis of symptoms or lesions, as there are many diseases which have similar symptoms.”

Misinformation about the origin of the lumpy skin disease is also doing the rounds on social media. This includes the false claim that lumpy skin disease has entered India from Pakistan, and that it is part of a Pakistani conspiracy against India’s cows. Cows are considered sacred by India’s majority Hindu population.

In reality, lumpy skin disease first originated in Zambia in 1929. For a while it remained endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, but it has since spread to countries in North Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

In Asia, the disease was first observed in July 2019 in Bangladesh, China and India, according to a report by the FAO. At the time this FAO report was published in 2020, the disease had not yet been detected in Pakistan – so it can be concluded that the disease was detected in India before it was detected in Pakistan, and that the claim that the disease spread from Pakistan to India is false.

This was further confirmed by Dr KP Singh, Joint Director of the IVRI. “The disease entered India from Bangladesh – not from Pakistan – due to natural animal movement and transport at the border. Cases in Bangladesh were reported earlier than cases in India. In Pakistan, cases were reported later, after being reported in India,” he told the BBC.