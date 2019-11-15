Violence mars Paris protest for health workers

Nationwide demonstrations in France demanding better pay and resources for health workers have been marred by violence in the capital, Paris.

Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of masked protesters who threw stones and other projectiles and overturned a car.

Officials said 19 officers were injured and more than 30 arrests were made.

Across France, hospital staff have been demanding government action on pay, recruitment, and more beds in hospitals.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government has announced bonuses for healthcare staff who have worked through the coronavirus crisis.

But unions say the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the French system and want a major boost in investment.