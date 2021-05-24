Home

World

Village of Lytton smashes heat record for second day

BBC
June 30, 2021 7:51 am

A village in Canada has recorded the country’s highest ever temperature, just one day after it smashed the previous record.

Temperatures in Lytton, British Columbia, soared to 47.9C (118.2F) on Monday, up from 46.6C (116F) on Sunday.

Before this week, temperatures in Canada had never passed 45C (113F).

Meanwhile, temperatures in the US cities of Portland and Seattle have reached the highest levels since record-keeping began in the 1940s.

Portland in Oregon hit 46.1C (115F) and Seattle 42.2C (108F), according to the US National Weather Service.

Experts say that climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves. However linking any single event to global warming is complicated

 

