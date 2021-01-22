Home

World

Vietnam's 76-year-old leader gets rare third term

| @BBCWorld
February 1, 2021 6:22 pm
This makes Nguyen Phu Trong one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders. [Source: BBC]

Vietnam’s ruling Community Party has re-elected its 76-year-old chief Nguyen Phu Trong for a rare third five-year term.

He received an exemption to contest as he was above the age limit of 65.

This makes him one of the country’s strongest and longest-serving leaders in decades.

His leadership will have to look at the crucial next five years amid the country’s largely successful battle against COVID-19 and a booming economy.

“Our superiority is that we lead as a whole under the supervision of one person, we heighten the role of one leader but in a democratic way if the top person is a tyrant than its is not democracy.”

Trong is known for his “blazing furnace” war against corruption launched in 2016, which saw many high-ranking officials sent to jail.

His re-election as party general secretary came at a party congress in Hanoi, where delegates from across the country held meetings – mostly behind closed doors.

The Congress is held every five years.

