Vienna shooting: Gunmen hunted after deadly 'terror' attack

Several gunmen with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna, killing at least one person, police say.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack” and said one gunman was also killed.

A large area has been cordoned off as police search for the other gunmen.

Article continues after advertisement

The city’s mayor said 15 people had been wounded, seven of them seriously. Among the injured is a police officer, according to reports.

The shootings took place near the central synagogue but it is not yet clear if that was the target.

The attack happened just hours before Austria imposed new national restrictions to try to stem rising cases of coronavirus.

Many people were enjoying bars and restaurants which must close until the end of November.

European leaders strongly condemned the shooting. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply shocked by the terrible attacks”.