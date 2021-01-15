Home

Vidya Balan’s short film in race to represent India at Oscars

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 19, 2021 8:48 am
Vidya Balan in the short film Natkhat [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The short film Natkhat is one of the Indian films that are in the race for Oscar 2021 in the Best Short Film (Live Action) Category.

Starring in the movie is star actress Vidya Balan, who also marked her debut as a producer with this short film.

The 33-minute long film, directed by Shaan Vyas, premiered at Tribeca’s We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

The makers of Natkhat are also excited to be in the race to represent India at the Oscars.

On their Twitter, they wrote, “We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category! (sic).”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

