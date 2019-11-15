Victoria toughens border restrictions to curb outbreak

The Australian state of Victoria has moved to toughen border restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus from a growing outbreak in Sydney.

Sydney residents have been told to stay home after a virus cluster ended Australia’s two-week run of no locally transmitted cases.

The cases were found in the city’s Northern Beaches area, which entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Since then Sydney residents have rushed to leave the city ahead of Christmas.

Thousands have travelled from the city in New South Wales (NSW) to the neighbouring state of Victoria in the past 24 hours, leading to calls for tighter border restrictions.

An emergency meeting of Victoria government officials was held on Saturday night to discuss a possible hard-border closure with NSW.

An announcement is expected on Sunday, with local media reporting that Victoria’s police force is preparing to set up border checkpoints with the help of the Australian army.

The outbreak has also forced organisers of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race to cancel the event for the first time in its history.