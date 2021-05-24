Victoria sets grim Australian record with 1763 new COVID cases

Victoria has posted an Australian record 1763 new local cases of Covid-19 and four deaths, as tradies get back on the tools after a two-week construction shutdown.

The new cases, confirmed by the Department of Health on Tuesday, marks the highest daily tally of any Australian state or territory since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The previous national record of 1603 was set by NSW just over four weeks ago when its outbreak peaked.

It is the sixth day in a row 1000-plus cases have been reported in Victoria, pushing up the number of active infections in the state to 14,368.

More than 62,000 Victorians were tested for the virus in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, while 35,253 vaccinations were administered at state-run sites.

The four latest deaths take the toll from the current outbreak to 57.