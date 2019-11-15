Victoria sees first day without a case since June

Victoria in Australia has recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Melbourne – the state capital – went into lockdown 111 days ago.

The state was the epicentre of Australia’s second wave, accounting for over 90% of the country’s 905 deaths.

It saw cases surge to over 700 per day in July, but severe stay-at-home rules and a curfew have curbed the numbers.

State officials are expected to soon ease restrictions in Melbourne, the country’s second-largest city.

An announcement had been expected on Sunday, but a small outbreak in the city’s north warranted a delay, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

But on Monday the state health department reported no new cases from the outbreak, and no new deaths across the state. The state has not seen a day of no cases since 9 June.