Victoria records lowest daily COVID-19 case numbers since July 20
TVNZ
August 13, 2020 12:06 pm
A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne. [Source: TVNZ]
Another eight Victorians have died from coronavirus, while 278 new cases have been recorded.
It’s the lowest number of new cases since July 20, when the state recorded 275 cases.
The deaths bring the state’s death toll to 275 and the national figure to 360.
Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett believes Victoria is beginning to flatten the curve.