Victoria expected to record 429 new cases of COVID-19

The Australian state of Victoria is expected to record 429 new cases of coronavirus, as it prepares to shut some businesses down and force others to drastically wind back operations.

The Australian Industry Group says businesses are concerned about what support will be offered to them if they are forced to close.

Victoria is now under both a state of disaster and a state of emergency, after the Government offered police greater powers to help enforce tightened restrictions in a bid to force down the worrying community transmission of coronavirus.

Areas of particular concern to health authorities include abattoirs, which have been linked to some of the state’s biggest outbreaks, as well as distribution centres and construction sites.

abc