Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|
Full Coverage

World

Victoria ditches COVID elimination having 'thrown everything at this'

TVNZ
September 1, 2021 5:23 pm
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. [Source: TVNZ]

The state of Victoria in Australia has joined neighbours New South Wales in ditching the COVID-19 elimination strategy.

On the same day the Australian state recorded 120 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled revised restrictions.

Of those new cases, 64 are linked to existing virus outbreaks, leaving 56 potential mystery cases. Only 20 were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of the revised restrictions, the controversial ban on playgrounds is being lifted, but Victorians will remain under curfew in a cautious exit plan out of the state’s sixth lockdown.

The last time Victoria’s case numbers exceeded 100 was on September 2 last year, when 110 cases were recorded.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.