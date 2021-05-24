Victoria ditches COVID elimination having 'thrown everything at this'

The state of Victoria in Australia has joined neighbours New South Wales in ditching the COVID-19 elimination strategy.

On the same day the Australian state recorded 120 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled revised restrictions.

Of those new cases, 64 are linked to existing virus outbreaks, leaving 56 potential mystery cases. Only 20 were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

As part of the revised restrictions, the controversial ban on playgrounds is being lifted, but Victorians will remain under curfew in a cautious exit plan out of the state’s sixth lockdown.

The last time Victoria’s case numbers exceeded 100 was on September 2 last year, when 110 cases were recorded.