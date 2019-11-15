Victoria declares state of disaster which includes nightly curfew after recording 671 new cases

A state of disaster has been declared in Victoria as the state tightens COVID-19 restrictions and implements a nightly curfew in Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned that from 6pm on Sunday police will have additional powers to make sure people are complying with public health directions.

The move to harsher restrictions comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise, more than halfway through the state’s initial six-week lockdown.

Under the ‘stage four’ restrictions, Melbourne residents will only be allowed to exercise for an hour a day and can’t travel more than 5km from home for the purpose of shopping.