Victoria coronavirus cases climb by 177

The Australian state of Victoria reported 177 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

The state now has 1,612 active cases, with 72 people in hospitals and 17 in intensive care units.

On Saturday, 273 new cases and one death were reported.

Article continues after advertisement

The World Health Organization reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases globally yesterday, with 230,370 new infections.

That brings the total number of cases reported to WHO from around the world to 12,552,765.