Victims' governments press Tehran for answers

Iran is facing fresh pressure to give a full accounting of how the Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board was shot down over Tehran last week.

In London, ministers from five nations which lost citizens demanded “full co-operation” from Iran in a transparent international inquiry into the crash.

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Britain, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine also said Iran must pay compensation.

Iran has said the plane was brought down by a missile fired in error.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, travelling to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and carrying many passengers on their way to Canada, was downed amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US. There were no survivors.

Hours before, Iranian missiles had targeted two airbases in Iraq housing US forces.