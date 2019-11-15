Ventilator built by Airbus and F1 approved

The first new medical ventilator to treat people with severe symptoms of Covid-19 has been approved in the UK.

Hundreds of the Penlon Prima ESO2, which is an updated version of an existing model, are expected to be built for hospitals over the next week.

But the consortium of major firms that helped to develop it hopes to make about 1,500 a week by the start of May.

The government has said it needs to increase ventilator stocks from 10,000 to 18,000 to cope with the pandemic.

But some have cast doubt on whether it can meet this goal fast cash.

On Thursday, following the approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency , the government said it had confirmed an order for 15,000 of the new Penlon devices.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said the devices would be delivered over the coming months and it would continue to consider additional bids from other consortiums.