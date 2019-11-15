Home

Venice floods as weather catches city off-guard

| @BBCWorld
December 9, 2020 12:04 pm
[Source: BBC]

Much of Venice was left under-water on Tuesday, as unexpectedly severe weather caused flooding in the city.

A new system of 78 flood gates, known as Mose, guard the entrance to the Venetian lagoon and were designed to protect the city from tides of up to 3 metres (10 ft), however, they require 48-hours notice to be activated.

