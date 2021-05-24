Home

Vatican protests against 'unprecedented' Italian bill on homophobia

| @BBCWorld
June 23, 2021 5:02 am
Pope Francis has adopted a more liberal stance on homosexuality [Source: BBC]

The Vatican has protested to Italy over a bill on homophobia currently passing through parliament.

The Zan bill would punish discrimination and incitement to violence against the LGBT community, as well as women and people with disabilities.

The Vatican argues the bill would curb religious freedoms secured in a treaty.

Under current Roman Catholic doctrine, gay relationships are referred to as “deviant behaviour”.

Advocates of the bill say it has safeguards to ensure religious freedoms.

The Zan bill, named after LGBT activist and politician Alessandro Zan, was passed by the lower house of parliament in November, and now needs to pass the Senate.

It would add legal protections for women and people who are LGBT or disabled. Those found guilty of hate crimes or discrimination against these groups could face up to four years in prison.

