Vast improvement needed in election planning - Transparency PNG

[Source: RNZ]

Papua New Guinea police have reported the deaths of four people in what they say is an election related attack.

Police said the victims were shot in an ambush at a road block in the country’s Western Highlands.

Police spokesperson Chief Sergeant Jacob Kumin said the security situation in the region is very tense.

The ambush is just the latest of dozens of attacks to occur in the country during the polling period.

Earlier this week 18 people were killed in tribal fighting in Enga, near Porgera.

In Southern Province the police commander Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen said road blocks and searching of vehicles is vital to the security of the province’s vote count.