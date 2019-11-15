Home

World

Variant cases of COVID-19 in the UK confirmed in other parts of Europe

BBC News
December 27, 2020 8:55 am

Cases of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 identified in the UK have been confirmed in several other European countries as a vaccine is due to be rolled out across the continent.

The infections, linked to people who had come from the UK, were reported in Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The details given a week ago of the new variant in England triggered travel curbs from dozens of countries.

Hungary has become the first in the EU to vaccinate people against the virus.

The country’s state news agency says the first recipient of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine there was a doctor at Del-Pest Central Hospital.

France, Germany, and Spain are among the nations where vaccinations are expected to start on Sunday.

Scientists say the new variant of Covid-19 could already be circulating – or have originated from – outside the UK but it was spotted there first because of the strength of the UK’s surveillance system.

The new variant is considerably more transmissible than previous strains but not necessarily any more dangerous for those infected, experts say.

