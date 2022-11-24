Vapes, e-cigarettes linked to higher risk of tooth decay and cavities

In Australia, almost one in 10 adults have used an e-cigarette or vaping device at least once. [Source: ABC News]

Each fruity plume of vapour from an e-cigarette may have not-so-sweet repercussions for your pearly whites, according to a study.

Researchers reviewed thousands of patient records from a university dental clinic and found people who reported vaping were at higher risk of tooth decay and cavities than people who said they didn’t vape.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Dental Association today.

Karina Irusa from Tufts University in the US, who led the study, says it’s not possible to say that vaping definitely causes tooth cavities, but there’s a likely association between the two.

“We stumbled upon this [potential link] by accident, and then the more we learned about it, the more we thought, ‘OK, this could be a bad thing.”