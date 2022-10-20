Vanuatu may have first woman MP in years

Vanuatu elections. [Photo Credit: RNZ]

In unofficial results from last week’s election in Vanuatu, a female candidate appears to have won a seat for the first time in more than ten years.

Julie King, a Union of Moderate Parties member, is reported to have won one of the seats in the Efate constituency.

She is from Mele Village, outside Port Vila, the same town that provided the country’s first president, Ati George Sokomanu, in 1980.

Official results are expected later this week.

Meanwhile, a coalition of parties has formed with the aim of producing a coalition government.

A pact has been signed between five of the most significant political parties and associated smaller parties. With independent MPs they are claiming the support of 31 members of the new parliament.

RNZ Pacific correspondent in Port Vila, Hilaire Bule said the main parties in the new group are the Union of Moderate Parties, the Reunification of the Movement of Change, the Leaders Party, the Land and Justice Party, the People’s Progressive Party and others.

A second coalition has now emerged in Vanuatu, following last week’s election.

This one involves the Vanuaaku Pati, the Rural Development Party, the Iauko group, the National United Party, the People’s Unity Development Party and the Reunification of the Movement for Change, or some members of these parties.

A number, including the RMC, are also party to the pact signed by the earlier coalition grouping.

The leaders of that first grouping, which is in camp at the Sunset Bungalow Resort, claim they retain the numbers for a majority in the 52-member house.