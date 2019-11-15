Vaccine 'could be ready by end of year'

A coronavirus vaccine could be available for limited use by the end of the year, AstraZeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot has said.

The pharmaceutical giant has agreed to manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, if the treatment proves effective.

Mr Soriot said that “the need for a vaccine to defeat the virus is urgent”.

The first human trial in Europe for a vaccine began in Oxford last week.

Mr Soriot said the University of Oxford team’s track record is very strong, their technology is advanced, and AstraZeneca will know by June or July whether its confidence is well-placed.

The firm is partnering with the university’s vaccine research team at the Jenner Institute, and data from testing could be available as early as mid-June.

The plan is to submit the vaccine for fast track regulatory approval in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for it to be ready for limited use by the end of this year.