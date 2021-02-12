Home

Vaccine as good in 'real world' as in trial in Israel

BBC
February 16, 2021 6:23 am

More data from Israel’s vaccination programme is suggesting the Pfizer jab prevents 94% of symptomatic infections.

This indicates the vaccine is performing just as well in a larger population as it did in the clinical trials.

It is proving highly effective at preventing illness and severe disease among all age groups, according to public health doctor Prof Hagai Levine.

“High vaccination coverage of the most susceptible groups” was key, he said.

Israel’s largest health fund Clalit looked at positive tests in 600,000 vaccinated people and the same number of unvaccinated people, matched by age and health status.

It found 94% fewer infections among the vaccinated group.

 

