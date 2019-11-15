US 'won't use Russian ventilators' linked to fires

The US says it will not use a batch of Russian ventilators, pending inquiries into two deadly hospital fires.

The ventilators have been linked to blazes that killed five people in a coronavirus intensive care unit in St Petersburg on Tuesday, and one at a hospital in Moscow last week.

Russian regulators have suspended use of the Aventa-M ventilators nationwide, after they were linked to the fires.

The manufacturers say they have been in use since 2012 without safety concerns.

Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern, which controls the company that makes the Aventa-M, urged others not to rush to judgement until investigations had reported back.