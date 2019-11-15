US will terminate WHO ties over Covid-19 response

US President Donald Trump said today that the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization.

He says the WHO had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.

Trump said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the US contributes about $US450m to the world body while China provides about $US40m.

The US is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization.

Trump said the US would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing specifics.