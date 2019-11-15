World
US wildfires leave dozens missing in Oregon, state governor says
September 13, 2020 9:12 am
Dozens of people are missing and at least six are confirmed dead in Oregon. [Source: BBC]
Dozens of people are missing in Oregon alone as deadly wildfires continue to sweep through US West Coast states.
Fires have been raging in California, Oregon and Washington for three weeks.
Fanned by winds amid record heat, the blazes have burnt millions of acres, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed at least 25 people.
California’s Governor says the fires show the debate around climate change is “over”.