US West Coast fires: Wind warning prompts fears of further spread

The US National Weather Service has issued a “red flag warning” for areas of the West Coast, as high winds threaten to spread devastating wildfires still further.

A red flag warning is the highest alert for events which could result in major fires, and which demands extreme caution by residents.

Fires have been raging for three weeks in Oregon, California and Washington, burning land and destroying homes.

Tens of thousands of people have had to flee and at least 33 have died.

Dozens of people are missing in Oregon alone, with one emergency official saying the state should be preparing for a “mass fatality incident”.

Cooler, moister conditions over the weekend allowed firefighters to make some progress with the fires.