Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
11 arrested for breach|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Fijians disregard safety measures despite rising cases of COVID-19|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent|NZ PM reaffirms assistance support|One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination|Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre|Parliament precincts closed yet again|Tuition fee relief for USP students|Muanikoso residents stage protest|FRA outlines major road works|Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|Backlog affects postal services|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|
Full Coverage

World

US Vice- President under pressure

| @BBCWorld
June 9, 2021 12:04 pm
US Vice-President Kamala Harris [Source: BBC]

Vice-President Kamala Harris is under pressure to visit the US-Mexico border as she targets illegal immigration on her first official foreign trip.

Harris had a testy exchange with a cable anchor who asked why she had not gone to the US’ southern boundary.

Members of her own Democratic party meanwhile assailed Harris for advising against illegal immigration.

Article continues after advertisement

Some 178,000 undocumented migrants arrived at the border this April, the highest total in more than two decades.

The vice-president’s staff initially said the border was part of Harris’ portfolio when US President Joe Biden assigned her in March to stem migration from Latin America. But the aides have recently been seeking to distance her from the politically toxic crisis.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.