US Vice- President under pressure

Vice-President Kamala Harris is under pressure to visit the US-Mexico border as she targets illegal immigration on her first official foreign trip.

Harris had a testy exchange with a cable anchor who asked why she had not gone to the US’ southern boundary.

Members of her own Democratic party meanwhile assailed Harris for advising against illegal immigration.

Article continues after advertisement

Some 178,000 undocumented migrants arrived at the border this April, the highest total in more than two decades.

The vice-president’s staff initially said the border was part of Harris’ portfolio when US President Joe Biden assigned her in March to stem migration from Latin America. But the aides have recently been seeking to distance her from the politically toxic crisis.