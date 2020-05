US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for coronavirus

A top aide to US Vice-President Mike Pence has tested positive for Covid-19 one day after another White House staff member was diagnosed with the virus.

Mr Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump’s valet.

The White House has begun daily testing for Mr Pence and Mr Trump, and has claimed to be taking “every single precaution to protect the president”.

The US death toll is now over 76,000 and states are beginning to reopen.

Six members of Mr Pence’s team were abruptly taken off his plane, Air Force 2, after it was held on the tarmac outside Washington, DC for over an hour on Friday, as he prepared to travel to Iowa to meet religious leaders.

The staff members had had recent contact with Mrs Miller, according to an unnamed US official cited in the media pool report. The president and vice-president had not.

Mrs Miller is the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller.