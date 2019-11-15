US universities send students home, move classes online amid coronavirus fears

US College seniors began making tearful goodbyes, not knowing if they’d return to see friends on campus.

Some were heading to homes without internet, leaving them to wonder if they could keep up with online classes. And some worried about finding a way to afford a flight on only a few days’ notice.

As dozens of universities cancel in-person classes and move instruction online amid fears over the new coronavirus, thousands of students are left scrambling to find their way home while their professors puzzle over how to move weeks of courses to the internet.

Schools nationwide announced plans to cancel in-person classes through spring break or beyond amid fears about the viruses spread.