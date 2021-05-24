Home

US under pressure over evacuation deadline

| @BBCWorld
August 24, 2021 5:11 pm
[Source: BBC]

The US is being pressed to allow more time for evacuation from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as the deadline for its withdrawal nears.

Under an agreement with the Taliban, the US must leave by 31 August.

But France, the UK and Germany all raised the possibility of allowing more time ahead of a summit on Tuesday.



US President Joe Biden is set to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend the timeline for withdrawal, an official told Reuters news agency.

However the Taliban have told the BBC that any extension would violate the agreed deal and warned of consequences if forces remained.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the Afghan capital Kabul, but others seeking to flee remain crammed in or near the city’s airport, which is guarded by US forces and their allies.

