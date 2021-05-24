Home

World

US treasury secretary says Biden wants Russia out of G20

Aljazeera
April 7, 2022 10:00 am
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. [Source: Aljazeera]

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that Russia’s aggression in Eastern Europe will have “enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond.

Yellen says President Joe Biden wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum.

Her comments at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing raised questions about the future of the G20, which has been the premier global economic and policy forum since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

She adds President Biden has asked that Russia be removed from the G20, and she made it clear to her colleagues in Indonesia that US will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there.

